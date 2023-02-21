On One-Year Anniversary of Ukraine Invasion, Poet Comeau Sees Another Way

This Friday marks one year since Russia invaded its neighbor, Ukraine, resulting in 7,199 civilian deaths, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The numbers, compiled as of Feb. 12, 2023, include 438 children. Ukraine became independent in 1991 along with all other former Soviet Socialist Republics following the Belovezh Accords, which declared that the Soviet Union ceased to exist.
As he has in the last year, Dr. Raymond F. Comeau, a Haverhill native, takes a step back to visualize an alternative with his latest poem, “Ukrainians in my House.”
(a war-time fantasy)
Ukrainians In My House
Are trying on winter clothes
Making meals in the kitchen
Copious with food
And sleeping peacefully in my bed
So when missiles maybe tanks
Blast their tranquil homes
Leaving rubble and wounded children
Screaming for help
They will be ready
(Be sure of that)
With armaments for the cause
To vanquish
© Raymond Comeau January 2023