City Council Allows Discontinuance of Two Unbuilt Haverhill Streets for Possible Homes

Haverhill city councilors last week agreed to eliminate two unbuilt streets that could enable construction of one or two homes in the future.

It took four months to come to fruition, but the Haverhill City Council voted to discontinue two, so-called, paper roads—Eagle Avenue, formerly known as Edward Street, and a portion of Willow Street. T.J. Melvin of Millennium Engineering explained abutting landowner Joy LaBelle is looking to develop her property and needs additional area to do so.

“Essentially, it will allow us to make the lot buildable by utilizing both of the two right-of-ways. We’ll be looking at improving some of the drainage in that corner. Currently, the water kind of flows right through the property and down to the rear wetland,” he explained.

Last fall, the request received favorable recommendations from the Planning Board and city departments. Attorney Paul A. Magliocchetti, representing the petitioner, told the board his client is “exploring” how to best use the property. He explained that at 10,000 square feet, there is room for either a single-family home or duplex on the resulting lot.

When first presented to the Council in October, however, it was revealed the 40-foot-wide swath of property would not be split evenly between LaBelle and neighbors on the other side of the road. Magliocchetti told councilors the problem was resolved and all abutters will now receive equal portions of the swath.

Satisfied with the plan the Council voted unanimously to approve the discontinuance.

