West Newbury Police Seek Haverhill Man in Connection with Valentine’s Day House Break

West Newbury Police are looking for a 34-year-old Haverhill man in connection with an alleged break-in Feb. 14 at an Ash Street home in that town.

According to a statement Friday from Police Chief Michael Dwyer, police obtained an arrest warrant for Eric Cuppernell after receiving tips from the public.

“I want to thank the members of the public who provided us with tips and information. Law enforcement is most effective when police and their communities work together to maintain public safety,” Dwyer said. “Because of this help we are actively seeking this suspect, who is not believed to be in West Newbury at this time.”

As WHAV previously reported, police said the break took place Tuesday at about 9:39 a.m. when an individual kicked in a door to the home’s garage and kicked in an internal door to gain access where valuables, including jewelry and silverware, were taken. Police said the man fled in a white car, believed to be either a Mercury Grand Marquis or a Ford Crown Victoria.

A white man, wearing a gray Nike baseball hat, a black jacket, a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, camouflage gloves and white Nike sneakers was seen on video walking up the driveway to the home.

Police ask that anyone with information call West Newbury Police at 978-363-1212 or email Sgt. Rich Parenteau at [email protected].

