‘Loaded,’ New Downtown Haverhill Restaurant, Formally Opens

Officials were on hand Wednesday to officially launch “Loaded,” a new downtown Haverhill eatery described as “fast-casual restaurant with a menu focused on loaded comfort food.”

Loaded is owned by husband-and-wife team Anthony and Katrina Tomacchio, who previously helped found STACKS, directly behind the new establishment at 120 Washington St. Explaining the restaurant’s name, they said, meals are “loaded to the max.” Dishes include loaded Korean Corn Dogs, loaded mac and cheese, loaded fries, loaded mashed potatoes and loaded baked potatoes.

The entrance is behind STACKS and between the back entrances to Stem and Hans Garden.

Among those attending a ribbon cutting ceremony were Mayor James J. Fiorentini, state Rep. Ryan Hamilton, City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua and Michael Bevilacqua of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...