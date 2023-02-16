Haverhill High Football Coach, Assistant, Student Return to Court April 9 in Alleged Hazing Case

Two members of the Haverhill High School coaching staff and a senior student charged in connection with alleged hazing incidents last summer and fall are expected to return to court in April.

Forty-eight-year-old Coach Timothy M. O’Connor, 27-year-old Assistant Coach Michael J. Kwegyir-Attah and 18-year-old Jesse J. Rodriguez appeared Wednesday in Haverhill District Court for a pre-trial hearing.

O’Connor and Kwegyir-Attah are both accused of covering up an indecent assault on students during hazing incidents between last August and October, while Rodriguez allegedly participated in the attack were formally charged Tuesday in Haverhill District Court. O’Connor, and Attah were each charged with intimidating a witness and failing to file a mandated child abuse report. O’ Connor was also charged with failing to file a hazing report. Rodriguez was charged with assault and battery, hazing and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older at Haverhill Stadium.

Five other minors were said to be charged in juvenile court.

There were ordered to return to Haverhill District Court Wednesday, April 5.

