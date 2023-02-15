Digital Equity Challenge Online Information session Thursday

There will be an online information session tomorrow for those interested in taking part in the second annual Digital Equity Challenge pitch contest hosted by Haverhill UMass Lowell Innovation Hub and Essex County Community Foundation.

The contest is looking for entrepreneurial ideas and solutions to help expand digital access that address racial inequities in digital access, access to devices and digital literacy. Successful projects could win a share of $10,000 in cash prizes.

An information session takes place Thursday, Feb.16, at 10 a.m., online. Register here.

Applications are due Friday, March 31, at 5 p.m., and live event finals are Wednesday, April 26 at the UMass Lowell iHub in Haverhill. More information and an application appear at uml.edu/digitalequity.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...