Downtown Haverhill’s Krueger Flatbread and Olivia’s Restaurant Close Abruptly

Correction: An earlier version of this story noted a number of restaurants associated with the larger Petrou family. One that remains in downtown Haverhill is Butch’s Uptown, 63 Locke St.

Two popular eateries in downtown Haverhill appear to have permanently closed after making a verbal notification to the Haverhill License Commission.

Krueger Flatbread and Olivia’s Restaurant are located side by side at 144 Essex St.

Krueger Flatbread and Olivia’s posted on their website that the establishments will be “Closed for Renovations. See you in the spring.” However, owner Stephen Petrou notified the Haverhill License Commission, which is responsible for issuing liquor licenses and common victualler licenses for restaurants, of the closing Feb. 2, said License Commission Clerk Jennifer Sanchez. She said the businesses have not yet surrendered their licenses.

“We’re still waiting on documentation,” she told WHAV, adding, the owners were on the agenda of a recent Commission meeting, but did not attend.

A notice was posted Jan. 31 on the company’s Facebook page, saying, “As you know, we are in a transition here at Kruegers and Olivia’s. We just wanted to let our valued guests know that we will be reaching out to communicate personally with everyone that has made a function deposit for a full refund. We will be as transparent as possible every step of the way.

According to the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office, the company was organized in 2004 with Susan Petrou listed as the manager.

Late matriarch and patriarch Toula and William Petrou owned and operated The Tap, Toula’s, and Bradford Tavern. Toula, who passed away in 2015, also worked at Krueger Flatbread and Olivia’s.

