Haverhill Police Arrest Woman Following Early Saturday Crash That Caused Power Outage

A 40-year-old South Grafton woman was arrested by Haverhill Police Saturday morning after her car struck a utility pole on South Main Street, causing a power outage affecting nearly 2,000 households.

Allison Sousa was charged with drunken driving, speeding and negligent driving, according to a Haverhill Police arrest log.

The accident took place shortly after midnight near 525 S. Main St., on the Bradford side of the Merrimack River. National Grid reported 1,898 electricity customers were affected.

