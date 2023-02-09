How to Buy Health Insurance at Group Prices Focus of Merrimack Valley Chamber Forum Feb. 16

Businesses looking for information about buying health insurance at group prices have an opportunity next week when the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce offers a HealthCare Series Breakfast Forum in Haverhill.

The speakers include a representative from Health Connector for Business and Andrew Firman of Benefit Advisors Group.

The breakfast takes place Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., in downtown Haverhill. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.

Register online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

