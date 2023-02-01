Seth Moulton and Lori Trahan to Address Merrimack Valley Chamber Members Feb. 13

U.S. Reps. Seth Moulton and Lori Trahan are scheduled to address members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce during the annual Congressional Breakfast Forum.

Called “A Special report from Washington: The Challenges and Opportunities Facing the United States in 2023,” the forum takes place Monday, Feb. 13, beginning at 7:30, at DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road, Andover. Admission is $30 for Chamber members and $50 for non-members and includes a hot breakfast buffet.

Register at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

