Edwards Vacuum Officially Opens New Haverhill Plant; Celebrates with $10,000 Gift to Boys & Girls Club

Edwards Vacuum officially moved into its 135,000-square-foot new headquarters in Haverhill last week, marking the occasion along with its contractor Dacon Corporation by making a $10,000 gift to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill for a digital arts program.

Edwards Vacuum planned the two-story, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design—or LEEDs-certified building, to accommodate its acquisition of Brooks Automation in Chelmsford. The former location is now closed with employees from Chelmsford, Lowell, Haverhill and Methuen now in the new building. Edwards is a designer and manufacturer of advanced technology parts used in the semiconductor, power, renewable energy, scientific R&D markets, analytical instrument manufacturers, chemical and food processing industries. The Broadway Business Park location in Haverhill is dedicated to cryopump manufacturing.

“The objective was to create a state-of-the-art, innovation and solutions center that improved the overall efficiency of assembly, research and development, new product introductions and related operations activities,” said Edwards Vacuum General Manager John O’Sullivan. In consideration of renewable energies, some of the location’s LEED initiatives include provisions for a future solar setup, reduced water usage, high efficiency cooling systems, electric vehicle parking and dark sky compliant lighting. Additionally, pathways for walking and biking will connect the campus to the existing city recreational trail system.

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini thanked the company for bringing “more than 400 high-paying jobs in the semiconductor and technology manufacturing industry.”

The Edwards Digital Arts Studio, donated by Edwards and Dacon to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, is centered on engaging teens while developing technical skills and encouraging career aspirations. Established within the Club’s downtown Haverhill building, the program will be led by a graphic design educator, with teens supplied with MacBooks, drawing implements and bean bag furniture to create a casual learning space.

“We are grateful to Dacon and Edwards for playing a pivotal role in our efforts to provide quality programs that focus on future career interest opportunities. This program will complement our current STEAM program offering and bolster our teen recruitment efforts,” said Javier Bristol, executive director.

Open since 1900, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill feeds, teaches and raises more than 250 children every day. During the pandemic, the Club provided 20,000 meals and remote learning to 125 students who had no other options.

Dacon Corporation Chief Communications Officer Lauren Nowicki added, “BGC plays an integral yet often overlooked role in facilitating productive and safe communities. Their members receive consistent education, encouragement and guidance that navigates them successfully through young adulthood. This is our first “Designed with Dignity” program tailored to providing teens with technical skills for life.”

