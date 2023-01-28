Sen. Markey Secures $4.2 Million for Future Merrimack River Ferry; Specifics Not Yet Available

U.S. Sen. Edward Markey last week said he helped bring $4.2 million for MeVa—Merrimack Valley Transit—and more than $6.6 million for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to better connect families, visitors, and commuters in Greater Boston and the Merrimack Valley “through resilient and improved passenger ferry service.”

MeVa, formerly the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority, operates public bus service in cities of the lower Merrimack Valley, including Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence.

Specifics about the ferry boats, routes and expected start dates are not yet developed and were not mentioned in the announcement. The senator reported only the federal grants will “support passenger ferry service and upgrade infrastructure on the waters of our Commonwealth so that it’s smooth-sailing for our riders.”

Markey said in a press release, “Whether traveling by bus, rail, train or ferry, Massachusetts families and visitors deserve safe and resilient public transportation that connects our towns and cities.”

