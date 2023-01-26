Weather Delay: Dyn Entrepreneur York Talks Business Growth Tonight in Haverhill

A talk by Kyle York, co-founder, CEO and managing partner at York IE, and moderated by invisaWear CEO Rajia Abdelaziz, is now scheduled to take place tonight after being postponed because of the weather.

York helped grow domain name system company Dyn in 2008 to a $100 million company when acquired by Oracle in late 2016. He shares strategies for scaling a startup during a fireside chat tonight at 6, at the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

He shares the lessons he learned and how he applies those lessons to help other startups through his strategic growth and investment firm, York IE.

Abdelaziz, a UMass Lowell alum, is one of the industry’s top leaders for smart jewelry and life saving devices. In just a few years, she took invisaWear from launch to a customer base of more than 70,000. She successfully raised millions of dollars to bring the product to market within two years.

Register online here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...