Rail Commuters to Use Shuttle Buses on Reading to Boston Leg Feb. 4-12

Those who use commuter rail to travel to Greater Boston should plan on transferring to shuttle buses in Reading and facing certain restrictions during a nine-day period in February.

The MBTA reported Thursday Haverhill Commuter Rail Line trains will be replaced with free, accessible shuttle bus service between Haverhill and Reading Stations from Saturday, Feb. 4, through Sunday, Feb 12, to perform Automatic Train Control work. The work is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed.

Passengers should note bicycles are not allowed on shuttle buses and regular Commuter Rail fares will be collected between Reading and North Station.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...