Haverhill Native Wright Cites Italian Immigrant Roots as she is Sworn in as City Clerk

Kaitlin M. Wright was formally sworn in Wednesday as Haverhill’s city clerk.

The Haverhill native and graduate of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School had served as assistant city clerk since the fall of 2021. Wright made a point of underlining her Haverhill roots, noting her great grandmother Mary Marini Langlois appears on a downtown mural.

“My great grandmother is on the immigrant mural downtown. I know when she came here from Italy in 1911, I don’t think she would ever have imagined that one of her descendants could be in a position like this. Her and my pépé used to go everyday down in the morning to the shoe factories with a coffee cart to sell before they would go the hospital for work. To know that they have family that has gotten into a position like this, I think, would be a great honor and I’m proud to serve,” she told the group of City Hall workers and family that gathered in the mayor’s office for the ceremony.

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini, who administered the oath of office, said Wright was an easy choice for the position vacated by retiring City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas.

“Usually, when I interview people, I’m stuck between somebody with experience and somebody with a bundle of energy. We had both here and I’m very, very glad to swear you in,” he said.

Koutoulas was also on hand to congratulate her successor.

Wright previously served as chief of staff for state Rep. Steven Xiarhos and, earlier, chief of staff for state Rep. William Crocker. She also interned for state Sen. Bruce E. Tarr and former Haverhill state Rep. Brian S. Dempsey. She holds dual bachelor’s degrees in political science and public policy and history from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams and a master’s degree in applied politics from Suffolk University.

