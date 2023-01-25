UMass Lowell Touts Leading Online National Rankings for 2023, Notably for Veterans

UMass Lowell is a national leader in online education, notably for military veterans, according to 2023 rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report, which assessed online programs at more than 1,800 colleges and universities.

“UMass Lowell is proud of the outstanding education and strong return on investment created by our graduate, online and professional programs as they engage students to advance their knowledge and become leaders in their professional lives and in the community,” said UMass Lowell Chancellor Julie Chen.

UMass Lowell ranked no. 1 nationally for offering the best online master’s program in criminal justice and ninth for the best online master’s program in computer information technology, for veterans.

The rankings specifically for military-connected students recognize the need for this population to benefit from reputable distance education that is both affordable and accessible. The rankings measure these factors, among others, in compiling the annual rankings, according to information provided by U.S. News & World Report. An estimated 1,450 military-connected students attend UMass Lowell, both on campus and online, many while deployed at locations around the world.

In categories that assess the strengths of online education provided to the general population, for the second consecutive year, UMass Lowell’s online master’s degree program in criminal justice is ranked No. 2 in the nation. The university’s online graduate degree programs in education ranked No. 10 in the country, while UMass Lowell’s online master’s in engineering management rose to No. 23 in the nation.

In an evaluation of the best online bachelor’s degree offerings, UMass Lowell’s psychology program is No. 16 in the country.

The rankings for each of these four programs mean they are the best in New England.

Online students are connected to a brick-and-mortar institution, one of the top 100 public universities in the nation and have access to a broad range of support both in-person and online that is designed to meet their unique needs.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...