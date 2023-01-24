Haverhill City Clerk Launches Second Annual ‘Top Dog’ Contest to Promote Licensing

Your furry friend could be “Top Dog” as the Haverhill city clerk’s office conducts its second annual contest to draw attention to required licensing.

City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright said the top dog and two runners up will receive the first three license numbers on their tags. The numero uno will also have his or her photograph prominently posted in the city clerk’s office in Haverhill City Hall and on the city’s website.

Residents who license or relicense their dogs may participate in the “2023 Top Dog” contest. Participants must submit a favorite photograph of their loyal companion when they apply for dog licenses. Photos should be of high detail and contain only one dog. Licensing may be done in person at the Clerk’s Office, 4 Summer St., Room 118, by mail or online.

License fees are $15 for each neutered or spayed dog and $20 for a male or female dog. Licenses are valid for one year to May 31 of the following year. Late fines accrue starting June 1. Applications must be accompanied by a valid rabies certificate with expiration date and, if dog is spayed or neutered, certification from veterinarian

The contest ends Tuesday, Feb. 28, with winners decided the next day. For residents with more than one dog, each may be entered separately.

Those wishing to learn more may contact the Haverhill City Clerk’s Office by calling 978-374-2312, e-mailing [email protected] or by visiting cityofhaverhill.com.

