As Year Begins, Pentucket Bank Promotes Nine to Senior Positions

Pentucket Bank promoted as of the first of the year nine employees to senior positions.

Eric Landers and Kerianne Pereira were both elevated to posts as senior vice presidents; Jody Ronayne and Sara Wormald as vice presidents; Jacqueline Karlberg, Liri Rivera and Connor Shaw as assistant vice presidents; and Amanda McCafferty and Kerry Beaton, as branch manager IIs, according to Pentucket Bank President and CEO Jonathan Dowst and the senior management team.

Landers, of Andover, senior vice president and senior credit risk manager, has worked at bank for more than nine years and brings more than 20 years of experience to his role. He oversees the underwriting, processing and closing of consumer and commercial loans. He is a volunteer with the Pregnancy Care Center where he serves as treasurer and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Pereira, of Salem, N.H., senior vice president and commercial loan officer, New Hampshire market leader, joined Pentucket Bank in March 2020 and delivers more than 12 years of experience in commercial lending and almost 20 in banking. She is a member and past president of the Salem Exchange Club, serves on several committees with the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce and a board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Salem, N.H., where she was named “Woman of the Year” in 2022.

Ronayne, of Pelham, N.H., vice president and mortgage loan officer, came to the bank six years ago and has a total of 17 years in the banking industry. She is a volunteer with the Salvation Army and Hampstead Kiwanis Club.

Wormald, vice president and audit manager, joined the bank team almost four years ago, bringing more than 20 years of experience to her position. Wormald, who also brings her experience and knowledge as an attorney, volunteers with the Merrimack Valley YMCA.

Karlberg, of Haverhill, assistant vice president and commercial loan administration officer, joined Pentucket Bank two years ago, bringing more than 15 years of experience in banking—seven of which in commercial banking. She is an active member of the Haverhill Kiwanis Club.

Rivera, of Andover, assistant vice president and accounting manager, has been with Pentucket Bank for nine years and brings more than 12 years of experience to her role. She enjoys volunteering as a board member for Project Home Again.

Shaw, of Amesbury, assistant vice president and commercial loan officer, is a six-year veteran of Pentucket Bank, having started as a credit analyst before moving into his role as a commercial lender. He is an active member of the Haverhill Kiwanis Club and attends many local Chamber of Commerce events and supports other nonprofits in the bank’s service area.

McCafferty, of Haverhill, branch manager II at the stadium branch, has served the bank three years and has five years’ experience in the banking industry. She is a volunteer with Sweet Paws Rescue.

Beaton, of Plaistow, N.H., branch manager II at the Westgate Branch, has been with Pentucket Bank three years, bringing more than 12 years of banking experience to her role. She has spent time volunteering with Women’s Money Matters.

