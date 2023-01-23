Wildflower Montessori Schools in Haverhill Invite Families to Information Session

Local Wildflower Montessori preschools, Marigold and Wisteria, as well as the newly opened infant and toddler program, Snowdrop Montessori, are inviting families to learn more about children’s enrollment.

Snowdrop, Marigold and Wisteria Montessori Schools are part of the Wildflower network, a network of decentralized Montessori micro-schools that support children, teachers and parents.

Marigold Montessori School is located at 26 White St., while Wisteria operates from 76 Merrimack St., Haverhill, and Snowdrop, 181Washington St, all in Haverhill.

The information session takes place Thursday, Feb. 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Wisteria Montessori School, 76 Merrimack St. Childcare is provided. Those who wish to attend are asked to register by emailing [email protected].

