Employers Discuss Showcase Job Opportunities This Thursday at MakeIt Haverhill Job Fair

Jobs for those from every walk of life are on display this Thursday with recruiters on hand to hire staff.

MakeIT Haverhill’s latest job fair brings in a wide range of employers, including Community Action, L’Arche Boston North, Stericycle, A Better Life Homecare, Amazon, Monogram Foods, Opportunity Works, Haverhill Pavilion Hospital, U.S. Postal Service and Department of Developmental Services.

Specific positions include teaching, family advocate, direct care staff, route drivers, warehouse associates, transportation supervisor, personal care attendants, general production laborers, maintenance technicians, warehouse material handlers, machine operators, van drivers and monitors, housekeeping, maintenance assistant, nurses and others.

Northern Essex Community College will also be on hand to discuss its certified nursing assistant program, including a new bilingual class for Spanish speakers. MassHire Merrimack Valley will also offer free career resources.

To learn more about jobs and free career training, the fair takes place Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4-6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill.

Employers that wish to detail specific jobs applicable to their organizations may contact WHAV’s Development Department at 978-374-1900, ext. 112, or email [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...