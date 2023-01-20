Lt. Gov. Driscoll to Welcome Mayors and Town Managers at Merrimack Valley Chamber Breakfast Monday

Newly sworn in Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will welcome area leaders at the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Mayors and Town Managers Forum Monday.

Driscoll has first-hand knowledge of the day-to-day operations of a city having previously served as mayor of Salem from 2006 until her inauguration as the 73rd lieutenant governor of Massachusetts. Before that, she served as a Salem city councilor and worked as the deputy city manager and chief legal counsel for Chelsea.

The breakfast takes place Monday, Jan. 23, from 7:15-9:15 a.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Boston-Andover, 123 Old River Road, Andover. A hot breakfast buffet will be served at 7:30 a.m.

Confirmed speakers include Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan, Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Lawrence Mayor Brian De Pena, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon. Lowell City Manager Tom Golden and North Andover Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues may also be in attendance.

Attendance is $35 for chamber members, $60 for non-members and $350 for a table of 10. To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...