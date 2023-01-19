Haverhill Chamber Plans Leads Lunch First Wednesday of Each Month; Free to Members

The next Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce “Leads Lunch” takes place on the first of February.

The program, which includes lunch, takes place on the first Wednesday of each month and is intended to help participants grow their professional network and increase business lead generation.

The Leads Lunch takes place Wednesday, Feb. 1, from noon-1 p.m., at the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St, third floor, in Haverhill. The lunch is free to Chamber members and $10 each for nonmembers.

Register online at haverhillchamber.com or call 978-373-5663.

