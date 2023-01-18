L’Arche’s Matthews and City Council President Jordan Become Haverhill Bank Directors

Jennifer R. Matthews and Timothy J. Jordan, both known for their extensive community involvement and service, were recently elected to Haverhill Bank’s board of directors at the institution’s annual meeting.

Matthews, of Methuen, serves as executive director of L’Arche Boston North. She has been involved 17 years with the nonprofit that provides homes for life for adults with developmental disabilities, and has served the past five years as executive director.

Matthews is a member of the executive committee of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, director of the Haverhill Exchange Club and co-chair of the Club’s Hometown Heroes Committee. She received her bachelor’s in Sociology from UMass Boston in 2009 and took part in the Merrimack Valley LEADS program in 2021.

Jordan is a financial advisor and owner of Jordan Financial and Insurance Services of Haverhill. He serves as president of the Haverhill City Council, president of the Rotary Club of Haverhill, board member of the Greater Haverhill Foundation, chair of the Sacred Hearts Parish Finance Committee and a longtime member of Team Haverhill. A 1990 Haverhill High School graduate, he received a bachelor’s in Economics and Accounting from the College of the Holy Cross and holds a certified retirement income professional designation from American College.

