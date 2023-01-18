Haggar Becomes Methuen Deputy Police Chief; Ferreira, Moore and Sirois Also Receive Promotions

Randy Haggar was formally named deputy Methuen police chief while three others were promoted by Police Chief Scott J. McNamara.

Haggar, who lives in Haverhill, is a 29-year veteran of the Methuen Police Department and previously served as interim police chief. Others promoted are Capt. Eric J. Ferreira, Lt. James Moore and Sgt. Chad Sirois. The announcement came Tuesday.

“These promotions represent yet another step forward in the reorganization and realignment of the Methuen Police Department,” said McNamara. “Each one of the officers being promoted are well deserving of the recognition and each will play a significant role in the future of our department.”

Haggar was born and raised in Methuen and has been serving the Methuen Police Department for the past year as commander, overseeing both the Field Operations and Administrative Bureaus. He graduated from Methuen High School in 1987 and earned a bachelor’s in Criminal Justice Administration from Franklin Pierce College and master’s in Criminal Justice Administration from Western New England University. In 2018, after assisting during the Columbia Gas disaster in Lawrence and working alongside government leaders to provide shelter for affected citizens, Haggar returned to college and obtain a second master’s degree from Anna Maria College in Public Administration concentrating on Emergency Management. He was then appointed as the director of Emergency Management for the City of Methuen in 2021. Prior to his most recent promotion, he served as the court liaison supervisor, community policing officer and traffic division supervisor.

Haggar lives with his wife Jennifer and daughter Emerson Claire. He is a member and volunteers regularly with the Methuen Exchange Club, a member of the St. Basil’s Cursillo community and member of the Massachusetts Latino Police Officers Association.

Ferreira has been a member of the Methuen Police Department since July 2012. Prior to serving Methuen, he worked as a police officer for five years in the Town of Hudson, N.H., and two years with the National Security Agency. With Methuen, he served in the Patrol Division as an officer from 2012 to 2016. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016 and served as a patrol supervisor until he was promoted to lieutenant in 2019. In addition to his patrol duties, Ferreira served as field training officer, firearms instructor, member of Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council’s Regional Response Team and member and supervisor of the Department’s Honor Guard.

Moore is a 28-year veteran of the Methuen Police Department. He was born in Lawrence and raised in Salem, N.H. He served most recently as an administrative sergeant in the Administrative Bureau. Moore graduated from Salem, N.H. High School in 1989 and graduated from Plymouth State University in 1993 with a bachelor’s in Marketing and a minor in Spanish. In 2009, Moore was recognized as the “Police Officer of the Year” by the Methuen Exchange Club. In 1997, Lt. Moore was recognized by the City of Methuen for “Perfect Attendance” and in 1998 for “Near-Perfect Attendance.”

Sirois is a 20-year veteran of the Methuen Police Department. He was born in Lawrence and raised in Methuen. He is currently serving in the Patrol Division assigned to the day shift. Sirois graduated from Central Catholic High School and graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a bachelor’s in Criminal Justice. He began his career with the Methuen Police Department as a civilian dispatcher in June 2002. He went on to graduate from the Lowell Police Academy in January 2006 and has been a full-time Methuen Police Officer since.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...