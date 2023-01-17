Northern Essex Community College Knights Triumph Over Gateway Community College 98-76

The seventh ranked Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team ran its win streak to 12 games Saturday afternoon, taking down Gateway Community College on the road by a 98-76 final.

Luis Reynoso of Lawrence led the offensive effort as he recorded a triple-double with a game high 26 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Darlin Santiago, of Salem, Mass., and Jeremiah Melendez of Lawrence both recorded double-digit points for the second consecutive game as they each recorded 10 points. Edwin SamMbaka, of Paris, France, joined the trio in double figures with 13 points. Peter Lopata of Groveland keyed a strong defensive effort for the Knights as they took a 17 point lead into the locker room at halftime leading 53-36.

With the win, the Knights stay perfect in conference play at 11-0 and improve to 16-1 overall on the season.

Northern Essex returns to the court tonight when the Knights travel to Holyoke Community College for a 7 p.m. tip off from the Bartley Athletic Center.

