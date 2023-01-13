Republican Party Chairman Lyons, Area Republican Committees to Meet in Haverhill Wednesday

Massachusetts Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons and members of area Republican Committees are meeting next Wednesday night in Haverhill.

Haverhill Republican Committee Chair Jeralyn Levasseur said 1st Essex Republican State Committee Man and Woman Shaun P. Toohey and Maura Ryan, 2nd Essex’ John McCarthy and Jaclyn Corriveau and 3rd Essex’ Steve Zykofsky and Amy Carnevale are invited to participate.

Candidates seeking the position of chair have also been invited to attend. They are Amy Carnevale, Elizabeth Childs, Jon Fetherston, Jay Fleitman, Christopher Lyon, Jim Lyons and Ronald Vining.

The meeting takes place Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6:30-9 p.m., at Roma Restaurant, 29 Middlesex St., Haverhill. There is plenty of free parking.

