Haverhill’s Kristen Carbone Moves to Serve Restaurant Fan Base at Pica’s Deli & Ice Cream

Haverhill’s Kristen Carbone said she was sad last fall when she realized an ongoing labor shortage and rising utilities and food costs would mean the closing of her nearly three-year-old Carbone’s Kitchen in Central Square Bradford. Carbone also knew she’d be back quickly to take care of her loyal fans.

Carbone is now taking charge of cold case and made-to-order meals and catering at Pica’s Deli & Ice Cream, just over the line in Methuen.

“I made the decision in September to close Carbone’s Kitchen. The lease was up this year and I had to make some hard decisions. It was just not sustainable,” she said. Carbone said she was grateful when customers showed their support. “It’s a wonderful, wonderful customer base.”

Now, Carbone said, she has sole creative control of her offerings at the new Pica’s Deli and Ice Cream. The business evolved when Shane and Wayne Bernard, co-owners of Pica’s Pub and Grill, took advantage of the opportunity to expand next door where Laschi’s Garden Center had been located.

Pica’s Deli & Ice Cream is open Monday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., at 18 Ayers Village Road, Methuen. Online orders are accepted at picasdeli.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...