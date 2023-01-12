MakeIT Haverhill Plans Jan. 26 Job Fair; Seeks Employer Confirmation by Friday

MakeIT Haverhill is welcoming employers to participate in its free, monthly job fairs.

The organization, which provides tables and chairs and bilingual assistance, has scheduled in-person job fairs for each month of 2023. The first one is Thursday, Jan. 26, between 4 and 6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill. Companies and organizations seeking to participate are asked to confirm their interests by Friday, Jan. 13.

Northern Essex Community College will be on site Jan. 26 to sign students for its free Certified Nursing Assistant class. Healthcare providers are encouraged by MakeIT Haverhill to attend to meet students.

Interested organizations may call Christine Kwitchoff at 978-994-4628.

