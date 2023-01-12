Haverhill Lauds Retiring City Clerk Koutoulas, Welcomes Wright

Haverhill this week offered well wishes to retiring City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas, while welcoming her successor, Kaitlin M. Wright.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini this week promoted Wright, who has served as assistant city clerk since October 2021 and previously served as chief of staff for Republican state Rep. Steven Xiarhos. As assistant city clerk, Wright worked closely with Koutoulas in overseeing the clerk’s office, assisting the public and serving as elections director. According to the mayor’s office, Wright played a leading role in recent elections, implementing new technology and administering all aspects of census records and preparation of City Council documents. Haverhill City Council President Timothy J. Jordan was among those welcoming her, but taking time out to thank Koutoulas.

“You are a joy. You are tremendously professional and you do your job extremely well. You are just a pleasant person to be around,” he said.

Council Vice President John A. Michitson noted Koutoulas’ impartiality during his previous run for mayor against Fiorentini when Koutoulas served as the mayor’s secretary. Other councilors also thanked the retiring city clerk. Among them, Councilor Shaun P. Toohey also acknowledged the assistance he received from the city clerk during his various candidacies.

“There wasn’t one time when I couldn’t trust you, couldn’t rely on you and I needed your help many, many times. You delivered for me. That’s something I will never, ever forget,” he said.

In a statement, Koutoulas called Wright “organized, innovative, very hard working and understands taking care of our constituents.”

Wright takes over Monday, Jan. 23 following Koutoulas’ last day Jan. 20. She will usher in a new era of mostly City Council and School Committee representation by ward. A Haverhill native and graduate of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Wright holds dual bachelors’ degrees in political science and public policy and history from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams and a master’s in applied politics from Suffolk University where she graduated with honors.

She is a member of the Haverhill Historical Commission, Brigadier General James Brickett Old Newbury Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, Pentucket Pacers Running Club and serves on the board for the Second Chance for Sight Foundation. She formerly served on the Haverhill Cultural Council.

Wright said she loves working with the public. “I am very much looking forward to serving my hometown in a greater capacity. I am extremely grateful to Mayor Fiorentini for this opportunity and am humbled that I was chosen. I also want to thank City Clerk Linda Koutoulas for her steadfast guidance and excellent training along the way—I could not have asked for a better teacher. I am eager to get to work serving our residents and businesses and look forward to working with the mayor and City Council.”

