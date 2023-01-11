Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe Dedicates Krikor Ermonian Hall; Renews Building Campaign

The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe last month dedicated its Krikor Ermonian Hall, recognizing the single largest bequest Hye Pointe received during its building project.

By the blessing of the Primate of Eastern Diocese Very Rev. Father Mesrop Parsamyan, Rev. Father Vart Gyozalayan, pastor of the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe conducted the dedication service Sunday, Dec. 4 with more than 100 people present. The Hall, part of the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe’s Family Life and Cultural Center, has been used for more than the past five years to conduct Holy Badarak weekly, but this was the first opportunity to dedicate the Hall due to COVID-19.

The gift, in excess of $1.5 million, was directed to Hye Pointe, by Ermonian’s relatives, Jack and Audrey Pilibosian.

Ermonian was born in Worcester, the son of Simon and Satenig (Yeghiayan) Ermonian. He and his brother Mitchell grew up in a traditional Armenian family, valuing hard work and education. He was one of the “Greatest Generation,” serving at both the European and Pacific fronts of World War II. A beneficiary of the GI Bill, Ermonian was at Fort Devens in Shirley, before enrolling at UMass Amherst and subsequently earning his degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering in 1952.

After graduation, Ermonian joined the Army Corps of Engineers, eventually rising to a position in the Engineering Division in 1954 where he spent the remainder of his career. He dedicated his career to designing flood control structures throughout New England.

Besides the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, he left a bequest to UMass Amherst and 22 other charities, including the. His donation enabled Hye Pointe to complete the exterior shell of its Sanctuary, create an endowment and provide operational support.

The church has begun it campaign to complete the Sanctuary.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...