Methuen Man, 19, Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges of Firearms Thefts

A 19-year-old Methuen man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to conspiring to steal firearms from federally licensed gun dealers.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between Aug. 29, 2021 and Oct. 4, that year, Johariel Quezada conspired with others to steal firearms from three New Hampshire federal firearms licensees. During that time, more than 40 firearms were stolen from Milford Firearms in Milford, N.H.; Second Amendment Arms in Windham, N.H.; and MacPhearson Firearms in Brentwood, N.H.

Multiple stolen firearms were seized from Quezada’s Methuen home. Videos taken from Quezada’s phone showed numerous stolen firearms and admissions of his involvement in the conspiracy.

New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said Quezada is scheduled to be sentenced April 13.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Andover, Brentwood, Somersworth, Windham and Salem, N.H., Police Departments; Haverhill, Lawrence, Saugus and Wellesley Police Departments; Massachusetts State Police; and Rockingham County Sheriff’s office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Anna Z. Krasinski and John J. Kennedy.

