Carbone to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Greater Haverhill Chamber

Longtime Haverhill businessman and community servant Peter Carbone will be given the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award when it convenes its Annual Business Awards Breakfast next month.

Carbone and schoolhood buddy David Gaiero bought EZ-Way Cleaners from Carbone’s father, Atillio A. Carbone, and operated the business until last fall when they retired. Peter Carbone also serves as chairman of the Haverhill Board of Health, member of the Haverhill Historical Commission, member of the Haverhill Citizens Hall of Fame Committee and Pentucket Kiwanis, among other leadership roles in various groups and activities

Salem Five bank was also named by the Chamber as Business of the Year.

Other annual award categories and winners are Arts and Culture, Dustin-Duston Garrison House;

Education, HP3; Family-Owned Business, Broco Energy; Health, Sarah’s Place; Manufacturing: IMI; Pioneer, Northern Essex Community College Culinary Program; Restaurant, Casa Blanca; Retail/Wholesale, Museum of Printing Gift Shop; Rising Star, Wellness Hot Yoga; Rookie of the Year, G’s Southern Texas Flare; Service for Non-Profit, Endicott College; Service for Profit, Peddler’s Daughter; Technology, Embryotech; Volunteer, Maria Cunha; Women in Business, Jennifer Matthews; and John E. Ratka Award, former Rep. Linda Dean Campbell.

In addition. 2022 Businesses of the Month will be recognized. They are River Street Café, CNA, Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, Casa Blanca, US Eco Products Corporation, Museum of Printing, Stem, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Salem Five Bank, Wellness Hot Yoga and Coldwell Banker.

The Annual Business Awards Breakfast takes place Friday, Feb, 10, from 7:30-9:30 a.m., at Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive, Atkinson, N.H. Tickets are $60 each or $500 for a table of 10. For more information or to reserve a seat, visit haverhillchamber.com or call 978-373-5663.

