Northern Essex Elder Transport, Groveland Council on Aging Receive State Transportation Grants

Northern Essex Elder Transport, which serves Haverhill and 13 other communities, and the Groveland Council on Aging each receives boosts from the state Tuesday to continue providing transportation for older residents.

Northern Essex Elder Transport was awarded $25,000 from the Community Transit Grant Program of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to cover administrative costs associated with operating a regional volunteer driver program. Groveland was awarded $9,000 to help pay the costs of providing rides to older adult residents and people of any age with disabilities.

“Community Transit Grants provide critical funding to municipalities and local organizations to help people get where they need to go in an accessible, age-friendly way,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.

Northern Essex Elder Transport began in 1981 and serves Councils on Aging, including Haverhill, Methuen, Lawrence, North Andover, Groveland and West Newbury.

The Community Transit Grant Program is the Commonwealth’s annual competitive grant program to distribute both Federal Transit Administration and State Mobility Assistance Program money. Federal money may be used to assist with the purchase of capital equipment, mobility management projects and operational costs to meet the mobility needs of older adults and individuals with disabilities of any age. State Mobility Assistance Program money is used to purchase eligible vehicles.

