Reps. Vargas and Hamilton First to Tackle New Haverhill Chamber Offering, ‘Eggs & Issues’

State Reps. Andy X. Vargas and Ryan M. Hamilton are first up as the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce this month launches its first “Eggs & Issues” series which continues the third Thursday of each month.

The first talk takes place Thursday, Jan. 19, from 7:30-9 a.m., at UMass Lowell iHub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill. Admission is $25 each for members and $35 for nonmembers and a breakfast buffet is included.

The Chamber says each month features, what it calls, “influential public and private figures” discussing challenges and opportunities with local businesses.

State Sens. Barry R. Finegold and Pavel Payano are next to appear on Thursday, Feb.16.

Register at haverhillchamber.com or call 978-373-5663.

