Massachusetts One of Only Three States Now Requiring $15 Minimum Wage

The state’s minimum wage increased with the turn of the calendar to $15 per hour.

Massachusetts, California and Connecticut each require $15 per hour, while Washington, D.C., is the highest in the country, requiring $15.20. The Massachusetts attorney general’s office says it is able to assist both employers and employees with any questions

“Through enforcement actions, education, outreach and collaboration with our community partners and government agencies, our Fair Labor Division works hard to ensure workers and employers are aware of their rights and obligations under the law,” said Attorney General and Gov.-Elect Maura Healey.

In June 2018, Massachusetts law set the minimum wage to increase each year until it reaches $15 in 2023. Tipped employees also get a raise and must be paid a minimum of $6.75 per hour provided that their tips bring them up to at least $15 per hour. If the total hourly rate for the employee including tips does not equal $15 at the end of the shift, the employer must make up the difference.

The federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 per hour since 2009.

The attorney general’s Fair Labor Division enforces laws that protect workers, including minimum wage, timely payment of wages, overtime, earned sick time, child labor, Sunday and holiday premium pay, and the public construction bid and prevailing wage laws. It also protects employees from exploitation and wage theft through strong partnerships and community education. To increase resources available to victims of wage theft, the AG’s Office works with community partners, law schools and private bar attorneys to host free monthly wage theft clinics at Suffolk Law School in Boston. These clinics are part of an effort to address wage theft and worker exploitation among vulnerable populations, including low-wage and immigrant workers in the state.

During the last fiscal year, the Fair Labor Division assessed more than $11.8 million in restitution and penalties against employers. Workers who believe that their rights have been violated may file a complaint at mass.gov/ago/fld, or call the office’s Fair Labor Hotline at 617-727-3465.

