Langley-Adams Library Offers In-Person and Virtual Presentation on Obituary Writing

Groveland’s Langley-Adams Library is putting on a hybrid presentation by James R. Hagerty on his book “Yours Truly: An Obituary Writer’s Guide to Telling Your Story.”

The free talk takes place Monday, Jan. 9, from 7-8 p.m., and shown on the big screen at the Langley-Adams library, 185 Main St., Groveland, or online from home.

Hagerty has worked as an editor, reporter and bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal and the International Herald Tribune in London, Hong Kong, Brussels, Paris, New York and Atlanta.

Registration is required. To register, click here.

