Baker Administration Awards Workplace Safety Grant to Haverhill Company

A Haverhill company is the only one in the area to be awarded a state Workplace Safety Grant to train employees.

DiPietro Heating and Cooling Thursday was awarded $6,825 from the program aimed at injury prevention and safety education. DiPietro plans to train workers in such areas as lead safe renovator and asbestos contractor. Altogether, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration awarded $800,000 to 99 companies.

“Keeping the Commonwealth’s workforce safe is important to both employees and employers as well as the greater community,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta.

The Department of Industrial Accidents’ Office of Safety is responsible for administering and managing the Workplace Safety Grant Program. The program’s goal is to promote safe and healthy conditions in the workplace through training, education and other preventative instruction for employees and employers.

This latest round of grants includes recipients representing historically underserved communities, veterans, women-owned businesses, municipalities, small businesses and startups. The most common topics from the proposals included compliance like OSHA 10-hour and 30-hour training, and prevention-based training such as defensive driving, hoisting, First Aid/CPR and ergonomics.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...