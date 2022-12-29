Haverhill Bank Promotes Weeden and Pickles to Senior Positions

Haverhill Bank recently promoted Charlette M. Weeden and Jodie A. Pickles to senior positions at the institution.

Weeden, a Haverhill native who joined the bank in 2011 and serves as chief financial officer, was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president, while Pickles advances from assistant branch manager to branch manager of the bank’s main office in downtown Haverhill.

“Haverhill Bank continues to be served by great talent and Charlette and Jodie demonstrate their outstanding expertise and abilities every day in support of both borrowers and depositors,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas L. Mortimer.

Prior to joining Haverhill bank, Weeden was employed by Holbrook Cooperative Bank as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. She was responsible for the bank’s overall financial operations, including asset liability management and regulatory compliance and reporting. She also served as CFO at Marlborough Co-Operative Bank and vice president at Butler Bank, Lowell. Weeden attended Northeastern University and majored in Business Administration and Accounting. She also attended the Massachusetts School of Financial Studies and National Graduate School of Banking.

Pickles brings four decades of banking experience to Haverhill Bank, entering the profession at 19 years old as a teller at the former BayBank Merrimack Valley. She is a 1981 graduate of Pentucket Regional High School and furthered her education at Northern Essex Community College and New England School for Financial Studies. She is a board member and treasurer of the Methuen Kiwanis Club.

