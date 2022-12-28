Haverhill Veterans Services Dept. Encourages Veterans to Try Online Job Fair Next Week

The Haverhill Veterans Services Department is encouraging veterans looking for work to register for an upcoming online job fair with more than 40 participating employers.

The fair takes place next week, Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Positions include both in-person and work-from-home jobs. Those without access to a computer to register may use one of two available at Haverhill Veterans Services Department within the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill, or computers at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.

Registration is free and veterans may schedule interviews in advance by registering here.

