Morash to Discuss Mindful Communication and the Five Chairs During Haverhill Chamber Talk

Emily Morash, keynote speaker during the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 WOW Conference, returns with her “Mindful Communication and the Five Chairs” talk.

The Chamber’s Women’s Networking Group says, The foundation of any relationship, work or personal, is trust, which is built from clear communication and integrity. By highlighting and exploring the principles of mindfulness, authenticity and presence, the talk is intended to unpack interpersonal communication tendencies and patterned response behaviors. It will identify and make connections to the root emotions people experience navigating workplace and personal relationships.

The program takes place Friday, Jan 13, from 7:30-9 a.m., at the Spurk Building at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot St., Haverhill. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers and include a breakfast buffet. Register at haverhillchamber.com.

