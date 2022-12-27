Haverhill High School Drama Club Presents Two, One-Act Plays Jan. 13-14

The Haverhill High School Drama Club presents two one-act plays during upcoming performances.

The shows take place Friday, Jan 13, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 and 7 p.m., at Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St., Haverhill.

The first show is a comedy called “Men on Boats,” following 10 explorers in 1869 setting off to chart the Green and Colorado rivers. The second show, “Completely, Absolutely, Normal” is a series of scenes following LGBTQ+ teens.

Admission is $5 for students and seniors and $10 for general admission.

