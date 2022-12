The Haverhill Council on Aging is looking for interested senior citizen singers to join its Comedy Masque group.

An interest meeting is being held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9-11 a.m., at the dining hall of the Council on Aging, Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

The Comedy Masque performs throughout the year at a variety of local nursing homes.

