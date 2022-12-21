Haverhill Attorneys Jay and Joe Cleary Team with Downey Law Group as of Jan. 1

Haverhill attorneys James “Jay” P. Cleary III and Joseph A. Cleary will be joining Downey Law Group Jan. 1 as “of counsel” to the firm.

The Clearys are third generation lawyers who have been in practice since 1977. They will continue to specialize in elder law, estate planning, wills and trusts, probate of estates, as well as residential and commercial real estate transactions. Their addition to the practice helps Downey Law Group expand its estate planning, elder law and probate practice. Downey Law Group also provides corporate and small business law and formation services, land use, estate planning, probate, condominium law services and builder and developer representation in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Downey Law Group, now beginning its 19th year of law practice, maintains a main office at 462 Boston Street, Suite 2, Topsfield. The firm’s Haverhill office moves from downtown Haverhill to the current location of Cleary & Cleary Law Office, 345 Main St., Haverhill, as of Jan. 1.

Besides the Clearys and a paralegal staff of five, the firm is comprised by attorneys Brian P. Downey, Caitlin M. Masys, Thomas J. Sullivan and John J. O’Keefe Jr.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...