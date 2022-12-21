Gomes to Retire This Month From Tufts Medicine Care at Home; Spadoni Becomes Interim President

Karen Gomes, president and CEO of Tufts Medicine Care at Home is retiring at the end of the year.

Gomes, who began her career as a bedside nurse, joined the former Home Health Foundation as chief clinical officer and vice president of clinical services in 2012 and was promoted to president and CEO in 2017.

“It has been my life’s calling, as well as a tremendous privilege and honor, to dedicate my 30-year career to caring for others. It is gratifying to now look forward to devoting more time to caring for my own growing family,” said Gomes, who recently welcomed her first grandchild.

Rey Spadoni, a highly experienced healthcare executive with leadership roles at numerous home health and hospital organizations statewide, was named as interim president of Tufts Medicine Care at Home, effective Jan. 3. The organization, which joined with Wellforce health system in 2018 and this year became known as Tufts Medicine Care at Home, is a Lawrence-based nonprofit organization in its 127th year.

“I am honored to take the baton from Karen, while recognizing that she will never be replaced,” Spadoni said. “Instead, I am pleased to continue the great work being accomplished daily by this respected team of healthcare heroes to advance community health through expert, compassionate care and essential services in the home.”

Gomes has worked with colleagues at Tufts Medicine to create a smooth transition plan.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...