DiZoglio Names Transition Team; Includes Former Haverhill Aide Who Called for Hospital Review

Sen. and Auditor-Elect Diana DiZoglio’s new transition team includes a few local notables, including a former Haverhill mayoral aide who 20 years ago called for a forensic audit of the former city-owned Hale Hospital.

Stephen Lisauskas, former aide to Haverhill Mayor John J. Guerin, was named to DiZoglio’s Communications and Engagement team. Lisauskas, now vice president of WasteZero, once urged Haverhill city councilors to undertake a deep audit to learn of any misconduct by managers that may have contributed to the hospital’s failure. Councilors declined, saying it wouldn’t change the outcome.

Lisauskas will have good company on the committee, serving with Mark Ianello, Lawrence chief administrative and finance officer, and Amesbury Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Phil DeCologero.

Other local names include Wes Ritchie, chief of staff to former state Sen. Barbara L’Italien and now co-CEO Tree House Craft Cannabis, joining Workplace Culture, Inclusion and Accountability; Dr. Noemi Custodia-Lora, vice president of Northern Essex Community College’s Lawrence campus and community relations, to Collaboration and Partnerships; and attorney Richard Rodriguez, Lawrence ADA coordinator, and Juana B. Matias, former chief operating officer, MassINC, to Policy and Priorities.

“This is only the second transition for the Massachusetts Auditor’s office in more than 30 years,” said DiZoglio. “I very much view this role as directly responsible to the taxpayers of the Commonwealth. That’s why I’m excited to announce a team that will ensure an effective, efficient transition, carry forward our obligations and commitments and maximize our ability to serve every single resident of the Commonwealth.”

Last week, DiZoglio named North Andover resident Sasha Weinreich as her transition director.

