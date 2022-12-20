Poet Comeau Offers a ‘Pandemic Confession’ About Changing Personalities Post-COVID-19

Editor’s note: Dr. Raymond F. Comeau continues to chronicle the surprise impacts and aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic. He tells WHAV his latest, “Pandemic Confession,” suggests “Now is a good time, while the pandemic is trailing off, for many of us to look inward to discover who we have become, and also to plan for our future.”

A Haverhill native, and now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.

Pandemic Confession

A rendezvous with myself

Within walls or by a flower

Is what I need now

Like a hermit taking notes

My time frame is one with Covid

Nimble killer who darkens light

My motto tell the truth

And my questions

Will they lead to a star

You have changed deep down

You can feel it

But have you looked

Have you listened as others hint at

What you’ve become

Have you failed your loved ones

Sidelined your friends

Mourned like a miser

Millions eclipsed

© Raymond Comeau September 2022

