Poet Comeau Offers a ‘Pandemic Confession’ About Changing Personalities Post-COVID-19

Editor’s note: Dr. Raymond F. Comeau continues to chronicle the surprise impacts and aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic. He tells WHAV his latest, “Pandemic Confession,” suggests “Now is a good time, while the pandemic is trailing off, for many of us to look inward to discover who we have become, and also to plan for our future.”
A Haverhill native, and now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.
Pandemic Confession
A rendezvous with myself
Within walls or by a flower
Is what I need now
Like a hermit taking notes
My time frame is one with Covid
Nimble killer who darkens light
My motto tell the truth
And my questions
Will they lead to a star
You have changed deep down
You can feel it
But have you looked
Have you listened as others hint at
What you’ve become
Have you failed your loved ones
Sidelined your friends
Mourned like a miser
Millions eclipsed
© Raymond Comeau September 2022