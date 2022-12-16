John Greenleaf Whittier School’s Drama Club Presents Winter Concert with Past Year Overview

The drama club of John Greenleaf Whittier School is hosting its annual winter concert.

The performance is happening Friday, Dec. 16, at 5 p.m., at the cafeteria at Whittier School, 256 Concord St., Haverhill.

Musical performances include harmonies and choreography from last season including Willy Wonka Jr., Moana Jr. and The Lion King Jr.

Attendees may watch the show either in-person or online. Tickets are $2 for students with valid student IDs, $4 for general admission and $8 for a virtual ticket.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...