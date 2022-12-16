Families of 125 Haverhill Children Benefit from First Responders’ Heroes and Helpers Program

This year’s Heroes and Helpers program, spearheaded by the Haverhill Police and Fire Departments, raised more than $15,000 and served the families of 125 children.

Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone praised those who gave and first responders who worked with Haverhill students to make the fourth annual program a success. Unlike other holiday programs, Heroes and Helpers makes it possible for children to give gifts to their needy families.

“The efforts and hard work of School Resource Officers Gillian Privitera, Nicole Donnelly and Milady Figueroa in organizing and running Heroes and Helpers cannot be overstated. Simply put, these three officers make the event happen,” the Haverhill Police Department said in a statement.

Last weekend, children identified by school resource officers were escorted by either a police officer, firefighter or Trinity EMS staff member for a shopping spree at the Haverhill Target store. Children received tips and suggestions on what to buy and how to stretch their gift dollars. Even the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who stopped by to entertain.

Beforehand, children gathered for Athens Pizza and, afterwards, participated in a gift-wrapping party, where even Santa Claus stepped in to help.

Mike Jarvis of Jarvi Production donated the proceeds from the sale of his 2023 spiralbound calendars showing firefighters at work. Calendars remain available for the now-discounted price of $20 each and may be purchased at Haverhill Fire Department Credit Union, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill.

