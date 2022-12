North Andover’s Harold Parker State Forest is celebrating the start of winter with a free winter solstice celebration.

The event is on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 3-5 p.m., at Harold Parker State Forest, 600 Middleton Road, North Andover.

Attendees may celebrate the solstice by taking a short hike before sunset at exactly 4:14 p.m. Warm clothing, hiking footwear and water are suggested. Hot chocolate will also be provided.

For more information, call 617-828-1728.

