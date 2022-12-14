PetWellClinic Plans Spring Opening at The Loop in Methuen

PetWellClinic, a walk-in wellness clinic offering veterinary care for cats and dogs, is scheduled to open this spring at the Loop in Methuen.

Jeff Bezer will lease space at The Loop, 90 Pleasant St., for the first of what he says will be three franchised clinics in northeastern Massachusetts.

“Methuen is right in the wheelhouse of the demographics that we are looking for,” Bezer says in a release. “The population is pretty dense and the average household income is strong.” He adds “This property is pretty busy, easily accessible from the highway and has got good visibility.”

PetWellClinic provides. What it describes as, “convenient, quick in-and-out veterinary care for cats and dogs such as exams and vaccinations, treatment for minor illnesses, management of chronic conditions and laboratory testing.” The company also offers wellness packages with additional tests and treatments.

